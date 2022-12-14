Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Hosts Holiday Toy Event Presented by The Morgan Law Group for South Florida Families at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program hosted its annual Holiday Toy Event presented by The Morgan Law Group for 23 South Florida families at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

"We are proud to partner with the Miami Dolphins for the third year in a row for their 2022 Annual Holiday Toy Event," said Thomas J. Morgan, Jr., Founding Partner of The Morgan Law Group. "We were so excited to bring joy and happiness to the children in our local South Florida community. We hope this event made the holiday season a little brighter for these families!"

Miami Dolphins players Liam Eichenberg, Jaelan Phillips and Trill Williams along with alumni, cheerleaders and staff engaged with over 100 local family members participating in holiday games and crafts, photos with Santa and watching movies. The group also enjoyed meals prepared by Miami Dolphins minority-owned partner Adam's Catering. The event concluded with an unveil and distribution of holiday gifts purchased by the Miami Dolphins and The Morgan Law Group.

"We are proud to partner with The Morgan Law Group to create another year of memorable experiences and provide families with extra support during the holidays," Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations and Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton said. "Along with our dedicated community partners, we understand the importance of being stewards of our community and hope this event provides some added holiday cheer."