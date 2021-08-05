Miami Dolphins Foundation Provides Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

Aug 05, 2021 at 09:33 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced six South Florida high school students as the 2021 scholarship recipients for the fourth annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program. Selected through an application process that demonstrates community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing, the selected student will receive tuition support towards their university or vocational program of choice.  

"As stewards of the community it is our responsibility to support the future leaders in our youth and by giving them access to gain greater knowledge, we hope to provide them with the tools to make an impact in South Florida and the world," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Project & Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. "We are so proud to select these outstanding students who have displayed exemplary character, hard work and academic success as the 2021 recipients of the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program.

In recognition, the recipients were also invited to attend a Miami Dolphins training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday, August 2.

080221-NatMooreScholarshipRecipients-pm13
MIAMI DOLPHINS/Miami Dolphins

2021 Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grand Endowment Program Recipients:

  • Stracey Aurelien of Lake Worth Community High School will attend the University of Miami to study health science.
  • Chiyle Briggins of Doctors Charter School of Miami Shores will attend Florida Agriculture Mechanics University to study computer science and software engineering.
  • Alyssa Huott of Boca Raton Community High School will attend the University of Florida to study anthropology.  
  • Amanda Pellach of Boca Raton Community High School will attend Penn State University to study veterinarian and biomedical sciences.
  • Tanaé Price of Miami Norland Senior High School will attend Florida Agriculture Mechanics University to study business administration.
  • Jada Ray of Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School will attend Georgia State University to study music management.

The Scholarship and Vocational Grand Endowment Program is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. In its fourth year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the program's mission is to provide South Florida with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Both the scholarship and the grant are expressly designed to bolster efforts to bridge a gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. This initiative aligns with the Miami Dolphins Foundation's commitment of leveraging the power of sports and entertainment to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign TE Holmes

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Gabe Holmes.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release OL Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman D.J. Fluker off injured reserve with an injury settlement.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cannella and TE Jackson, Activate WR Parker, Place WR Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. The team also activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the active/physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place Three on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate T Larnel Coleman and Waive G Ross Reynolds

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tackle Larnel Coleman off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived guard Ross Reynolds.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign G Reynolds and Place OL Fluker on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Ross Reynolds and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign One, Place Four on Active/Physically Unable to Perform

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Tyler Marz and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list. They also placed tackle Larnel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Liam Eichenberg

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Liam Eichenberg
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami

Tours conducted in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Carson Meier, Waive TE Jibri Blount

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Carson Meier and waived tight end Jibri Blount with an injury settlement.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Hunter Long

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Hunter Long. He was selected in the third round (81st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Advertising