Miami Dolphins Foundation Provides Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Scholarship and Vocational Grand Endowment Program is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. In its fourth year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the program's mission is to provide South Florida with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Both the scholarship and the grant are expressly designed to bolster efforts to bridge a gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. This initiative aligns with the Miami Dolphins Foundation's commitment of leveraging the power of sports and entertainment to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.