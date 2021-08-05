Miami Dolphins Foundation Provides Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced six South Florida high school students as the 2021 scholarship recipients for the fourth annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program. Selected through an application process that demonstrates community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing, the selected student will receive tuition support towards their university or vocational program of choice.
"As stewards of the community it is our responsibility to support the future leaders in our youth and by giving them access to gain greater knowledge, we hope to provide them with the tools to make an impact in South Florida and the world," Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Project & Alumni Relations Nat Moore said. "We are so proud to select these outstanding students who have displayed exemplary character, hard work and academic success as the 2021 recipients of the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program.
In recognition, the recipients were also invited to attend a Miami Dolphins training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday, August 2.
2021 Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grand Endowment Program Recipients:
- Stracey Aurelien of Lake Worth Community High School will attend the University of Miami to study health science.
- Chiyle Briggins of Doctors Charter School of Miami Shores will attend Florida Agriculture Mechanics University to study computer science and software engineering.
- Alyssa Huott of Boca Raton Community High School will attend the University of Florida to study anthropology.
- Amanda Pellach of Boca Raton Community High School will attend Penn State University to study veterinarian and biomedical sciences.
- Tanaé Price of Miami Norland Senior High School will attend Florida Agriculture Mechanics University to study business administration.
- Jada Ray of Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School will attend Georgia State University to study music management.
The Scholarship and Vocational Grand Endowment Program is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. In its fourth year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the program's mission is to provide South Florida with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Both the scholarship and the grant are expressly designed to bolster efforts to bridge a gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. This initiative aligns with the Miami Dolphins Foundation's commitment of leveraging the power of sports and entertainment to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.