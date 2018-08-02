Miami Dolphins Host Calvary Christian Academy At Training Camp Practice

"I think it's an eye opening experience for them to be this close, to sit in the Dolphins meeting room. Being here, the impact is tremendous," Calvary Christian High School Head Football Coach Kirk Hoza said.

"I was really excited to come out here, because it's a great honor being able to see something a lot of us are striving to one day get to, praying that we can get to," Calvary Christian High School senior running back, wide receiver and cornerback Daniel Jones said. "Jakeem Grant was definitely someone I came out here looking for. He's really shifty and fast and he doesn't let anyone doubt him and it's awesome."