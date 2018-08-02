Miami Dolphins Host Calvary Christian Academy At Training Camp Practice

Aug 02, 2018 at 05:27 PM
Davie, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted the Calvary Christian Middle and High School football teams at training camp practice. The team was given a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University and heard from Miami Dolphins Youth Programs Ambassador and Dolphins alum Twan Russell about unique individuals coming together to form a strong team. The Calvary Christian football teams also had the opportunity to watch the Dolphins practice and meet with current players on the field. Following practice, the athletes had lunch provided by Publix.

"I think it's an eye opening experience for them to be this close, to sit in the Dolphins meeting room. Being here, the impact is tremendous," Calvary Christian High School Head Football Coach Kirk Hoza said.

"I was really excited to come out here, because it's a great honor being able to see something a lot of us are striving to one day get to, praying that we can get to," Calvary Christian High School senior running back, wide receiver and cornerback Daniel Jones said. "Jakeem Grant was definitely someone I came out here looking for. He's really shifty and fast and he doesn't let anyone doubt him and it's awesome."

As part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to the development of high school and youth football, the team will host 27 high school and youth teams from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties at the team's training camp practices. The team visits, initiated by Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase, are a targeted effort to recognize, inspire and increase football participation through personal connections centered on the positive character building aspects of playing the game.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

