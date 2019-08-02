Miami Dolphins Host Southwest Miami Senior High School at Training Camp Practice

This event is one of the #DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. High school and youth teams visiting training camp practice are bringing canned goods that will be donated to Feeding South Florida to help in the efforts to end hunger and writing thank you letters to those that have inspired them. These activities connect to the Miami Dolphins’ initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.