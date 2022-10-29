Presented by

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

Oct 29, 2022 at 01:20 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Verone McKinley III and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

McKinley made his NFL debut last week, making one solo tackle in the win vs. Pittsburgh. He first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and has spent the season on the practice squad. He was also elevated for the Week 1 game vs. New England but did not appear in the contest. McKinley was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that season, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.

Sanders first signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. He was a five-year letterman (2017-21) for Mississippi, where he played in 46 games with 18 starts. As a graduate in 2021, he played in 12 games with 10 starts, totaling 24 receptions for 549 yards (22.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 22.9 receiving average led the SEC and was third nationally.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Verone McKinley IIIS5-101956/29/99ROregon ’22Carrollton, TexasFA, ‘22
Braylon SandersWR6-11941/21/99RMississippi ’22Hogansville, Ga.FA, ‘22

Advertising