Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

McKinley made his NFL debut last week, making one solo tackle in the win vs. Pittsburgh. He first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and has spent the season on the practice squad. He was also elevated for the Week 1 game vs. New England but did not appear in the contest. McKinley was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that season, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.