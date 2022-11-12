Presented by

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

Nov 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Verone McKinley III to the active roster and elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

McKinley has played in two games with one start this season, totaling two solo tackles as a practice squad elevation. He first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and has spent the season on the practice squad. McKinley was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that season, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.

Smith has spent the past two seasons on Miami's practice squad after he was signed on Sept. 2, 2021. He was elevated twice this season – vs. Minnesota in Week 6 and at Chicago in Week 9 – but did not appear in either contest. Smith spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Atlanta after originally signing with the Falcons as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021. He was a three-year starter (2016-17, 2019) at Fayetteville State, where he earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2019.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Verone McKinley IIIS5-101956/29/99ROregon ’22Carrollton, TexasFA, ‘22
Kion SmithT6-531110/7/981Fayetteville State ’21Lumberton, N.C.FA, ‘21

Advertising