Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Verone McKinley III to the active roster and elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

McKinley has played in two games with one start this season, totaling two solo tackles as a practice squad elevation. He first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and has spent the season on the practice squad. McKinley was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that season, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.