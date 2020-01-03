Miami Dolphins Sign Causey To Futures Contract

Causey joined Miami’s practice squad on Dec. 12, 2019. He spent part of training camp with Denver and Atlanta and was with the Falcons for the entire offseason program after he joined Atlanta as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2019. Causey was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Central Florida. A Miami native, he played high school football at University School and St. Thomas Aquinas.