Friday, Jan 03, 2020 02:08 PM

Miami Dolphins Sign Causey To Futures Contract

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Rashard Causey to a futures contract.

Causey joined Miami’s practice squad on Dec. 12, 2019. He spent part of training camp with Denver and Atlanta and was with the Falcons for the entire offseason program after he joined Atlanta as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2019. Causey was a four-year letterman (2015-18) at Central Florida. A Miami native, he played high school football at University School and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Rashard Causey CB 6-0 195 9/20/96 R UCF '19 Miami, Fla. FA, '19

