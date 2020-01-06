Miami Dolphins Sign Jake Rudock To Futures Contract

Rudock spent the entire season on Miami’s practice squad after he joined the team on Jan. 12, 2019. He’s played in three NFL games, all with Detroit in the 2017 season. Rudock originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (191st overall) by Detroit in the 2016 NFL draft. A native of nearby Weston, he played high school football for St. Thomas Aquinas, where he was named South Florida Player of the Year as a senior in 2010.