Miami Dolphins Sign LB Brennan Scarlett

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett as an unrestricted free agent from Houston.
Scarlett has played in 56 career games with 22 starts, all with Houston. He's totaled 120 career tackles (75 solo), 5.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Scarlett also has 18 career special teams stops (12 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 6, 2016.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Brennan Scarlett
|LB
|6-4
|263
|7/31/93
|6
|Stanford '16
|Portland, Ore.
|UFA, '21 (Hou.)