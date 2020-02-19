Miami Dolphins Sign Michael Roberts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tight end Michael Roberts.
Roberts played in 23 games with five starts over two seasons (2017-18) with Detroit. He caught 13 passes for 146 yards (11.2 avg.) and three touchdowns during those two seasons. Roberts originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (127th overall) by Detroit in the 2017 NFL draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Michael Roberts
|TE
|6-5
|265
|5/7/94
|3
|Toledo '17
|Cleveland, Ohio
|FA, '20