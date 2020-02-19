Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020 03:51 PM

Miami Dolphins Sign Michael Roberts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tight end Michael Roberts.

Roberts played in 23 games with five starts over two seasons (2017-18) with Detroit. He caught 13 passes for 146 yards (11.2 avg.) and three touchdowns during those two seasons. Roberts originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (127th overall) by Detroit in the 2017 NFL draft.

Newly signed Dolphins tight end Michael Roberts.
Kevin Terrell/AP Photo
Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Michael Roberts TE 6-5 265 5/7/94 3 Toledo '17 Cleveland, Ohio FA, '20

