Dolphins Announce Open Application Nat Moore Scholarship &Grant Endowment Program

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins announced the open application period for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Grant Endowment Program. In its third year, the program’s mission is to provide the youth of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Both the scholarship and the grant are expressly designed to bolster efforts to bridge a gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. Requirements for the scholarship and grant are below, with further information in the links provided.