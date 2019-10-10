Dolphins Announce Open Application Nat Moore Scholarship &Grant Endowment Program

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins announced the open application period for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Grant Endowment Program. In its third year, the program’s mission is to provide the youth of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Both the scholarship and the grant are expressly designed to bolster efforts to bridge a gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma. Requirements for the scholarship and grant are below, with further information in the links provided.
Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $10,000 ($2,500 per year for four years)
- Application deadline February 28 by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted.
- Must be a high school senior graduating from a Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach or Monroe county high school on or before June each year.
- Demonstrate financial need to attend college.
- Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies).
- A personal statement of 500 – 700 words.
- CLICK HERE TO APPLY
Nat Moore Vocational Grant – maximum award amount $3,500 (towards cost of entire program)
- Must be a high school senior graduating from a Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach or Monroe county high school in or before June of the application year.
- Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies).
- Demonstrate financial need.
- Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
- CLICK HERE TO APPLY
The Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Endowment is in its third year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation having impacted 14 students throughout South Florida. Last year, seven graduating seniors received a scholarship and two were awarded a grant and were selected through an application process that showcased community service, leadership, financial need and academic standing. This initiative aligns with the Miami Dolphins Foundation’s commitment towards leveling the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida Community.
The Fund is a continuation of the Nat Moore Foundation, which started in 1998 to serve the youth of South Florida through education. The Miami Dolphins Foundation through the Nat Moore Scholarship Fund is committed to raising $10 million in 10 years to fund educational opportunities for South Florida youth. This commitment will foster the next generation of industry and community leaders by providing students who are achieving academically and who give back to their communities with the opportunity to attain their educational goals.