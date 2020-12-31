Playoff Priority Fan Waitlist

Dec 31, 2020 at 04:30 PM

After a season filled with relentless determination, grit and teamwork, we are excited to announce your Miami Dolphins have officially clinched a Wild Card spot in the 2020-2021 NFL Playoffs!

In the event that we host a home playoff game at Hard Rock Stadium, we'd like to extend you the opportunity to join our Playoff Priority Waitlist. Fans joining this list will be provided priority access to single game tickets, if available.

To secure your spot on our Playoff Priority Waitlist, please fill out the form below and sign up before the deadline on Saturday, January 9 at 5 PM.

Limited spots available.

