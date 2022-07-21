PRESS RELEASE: Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise to Set Sail in March 2023 Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Their 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins team legends from March 12-19, 2023. The Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise is a seven-night Caribbean excursion aboard the Oasis of the Seas cruise vessel that will depart from Miami, FL, and will stop at several Caribbean islands including, CocoCay, Cozumel, Roatan and Costa Maya.

Guests will experience Dolphins-themed events and activities, parties, meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and much more, all while enjoying the company of Dolphins legends including many members of the 1972 undefeated team. Dolphins greats such as Larry Csonka, Larry Little, Dwight Stephenson, Dan Marino, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Nat Moore, Ronnie Brown, and many more will be cruising the warm waters of the Caribbean alongside Dolphins fans.

"We are excited to partner with First Class Cruises to offer fans an elevated leisure experience aboard the Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "With these Dolphins-themed cruises, we look to create a unique opportunity for our fans to connect with the team and each other while making new memories and traditions for years to come."

Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas is the setting for this unique fan cruise experience. Oasis of the Seas features a groundbreaking design consisting of seven distinct neighborhoods, each packed with amazing, innovative at-sea experiences. The vessel offers a relaxing atmosphere and upscale entertainment paired with ultra-modern facilities.

"This is the ultimate experience for any Dolphins fan," said Rebecca Nahom, First Class Cruises Director of Marketing. "We are excited to bring fans closer to their favorite team in such a unique way. Sailing on the Oasis of the Seas, one of the world's most exclusive and premier cruise ships, alongside Dolphins legends, offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for every Dolphins fan."