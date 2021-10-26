PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Arcade1Up Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Oct 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM
102421-ATLvsMIA-JP10813

Miami Gardens, FL, OCTOBER 26, 2021 – Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, announced a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins, designed to elevate the in-game experience at Hard Rock Stadium. As part of this unique agreement, fans will have the opportunity to experience the Arcade1Up Game Lounge, a retro arcade experience, known to be the first of its kind in an NFL stadium.   

"We believe in innovation and creating custom experiences for our fans, two areas that are core tenets of Arcade1Up's strategy," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Miami Dolphins. "Arcade1Up's move to Miami and this partnership will provide an amazing opportunity for a new generation of our fans throughout South Florida to engage in retro gaming and unique arcade content." 

"Arcade1Up and the Miami Dolphins have a shared passion to offer the best entertainment experience for their fan base, on and around the field at the stadium," said Scott Bachrach, Founder and CEO of Tastemaker's Arcade1Up. "As a partner of the Miami Dolphins, we are thrilled to be able to bring the arcade gaming experience to every fan and attendee in the Hard Rock Stadium."  

"The Miami Dolphins inspire passion and pride, bringing fans together to root for our city every week," said Bachir Zeroual, CMO of Tastemaker's Arcade1Up. "Arcade1Up is happy to now be a Miami-based company and bring the same passionate gameplay and Miami-pride into the homes of the city's diverse culture of families, friends and passionate fans with our at-home entertainment retro arcade machines." 

There are 40 retro arcade machines in Arcade1Up's gaming experience center including  PAC-MAN, Ms. PAC MAN,Street Fighter, NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat,Marvell Pinball and Star Wars Pinball.  

Since the company launched three years ago, Arcade1Up has recently relocated its headquarters to Miami from New York City, has grown from 8 to 80+ employees, and has sold more than two million arcade and pinball machines to home gamers and families across the country. The partnership with the Miami Dolphins is part of Arcade1Up's global growth strategy and an important step for the company to share with fans multiple opportunities to bring the arcade and gaming entertainment experience home. 

TASTEMAKERS LLC | Arcade1Up It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include: Street Fighters, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong, PAC-MAN, NBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. The latest from Arcade1Up is the Infinity Game Table, a high fidelity touchscreen table preloaded with digital versions of family game night essentials like Scrabble, Monopoly, Chutes & Ladders, Sorry, and more. For more information check out Arcade1Up.com and on social: Facebook,  Instagram, TwitterYouTube  

About the Miami Dolphins  

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Redwine and RB Johnson, Place RB Brown and DB McCourty on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Sheldrick Redwine off Carolina's practice squad and placed running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Jason McCourty on injured reserve. The team also signed running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 7

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and waived quarterback Reid Sinnett. The team also elevated center Cameron Tom to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Solis Health Plans Announces Partnership with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

The three-year Official Partnership will include multiple brand activations, events, and entitlement rights.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel to Practice Squad, Release LB Griffin

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the practice squad and released linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee Announces Programmatic Support for 2021 Season

The players will continue their support of the Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County Public Schools, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and Florida Memorial University. In total, the committee has raised more than $1.1M to support these programs in partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation and NFL Foundation.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate QB Tagovailoa, Elevate WR Ford and WR Merritt

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve. The team also elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and wide receiver Kirk Merritt for Sunday's game.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Sokin signs Miami Dolphins as its first NFL partner

Global Payments Provider looks to grow brand in US with innovative marketing partnership.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Truist Announce Multi-Year Extension

The Miami Dolphins and Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced a multi-year extension of their existing partnership. As the Official Retail Bank of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Truist will work with the team to increase financial literacy services to underserved communities and present Football UNITES CommUNITY tailgates and Huddle for the Holidays.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Transactions

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Travis Fulgham the practice squad and released wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated defensive tackle Raekwon Davis off injured reserve, and elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive end Jabaal Sheard for Sunday's game.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place Fuller on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver William Fuller V on injured reserve.
Advertising