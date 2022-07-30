PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Plans for The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi

Jul 30, 2022 at 09:30 AM

Miami Gardens, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of events as part of the team's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi. Launched on Saturday, July 30 at the team's Alumni BBQ, the yearlong celebration will feature a series of events honoring 1972 team members, their families, and fans.

The initial slate of events will include:

  • Alumni Captains – The Dolphins will recognize members of the 1972 team as alumni captains at every home game by position groups.
  • Perfect Season Podcast: 50th Anniversary Edition – Breaking down the Super Bowl championship season game-by-game, podcast host Josh Lewin offers a unique perspective on the Perfect Season. Fans will get a chance to hear from the players to get a peek inside the locker room, field, and team meetings to learn more about what made the season perfect.
  • Museum Exhibit at Hard Rock Stadium – Fans will have the opportunity to experience a museum exhibit on the Hard Rock Stadium campus presented by Pepsi. Highlights include artifacts from the 1972 team and an exclusive look at memorabilia.
  • Sunday Night Football Celebration – Members of the 1972 team will be honored as part of the team's Sunday Night primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during pregame and halftime ceremonies. The team will also wear throwback jerseys with a commemorative patch honoring the 1972 team. Fans will also receive a PepsiCo-branded promotional giveaway.
  • Exclusive Merchandise Line – The Miami Dolphins will release exclusive merchandise featuring the 50th Anniversary commemorative logo for the Sunday Night Football Celebration as the Dolphins take on the Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23.
  • Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise – The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins team legends including many members of the 1972 undefeated team. from March 12-19, 2023. The Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise is a seven-night Caribbean excursion aboard the Oasis of the Seas cruise vessel that will depart from Miami, FL, and will stop at several Caribbean islands including, CocoCay, Cozumel, Roatan and Costa Maya. For more information, please visit www.DolphinsFanCruise.com.

Additional interactive events will be announced at a later date.

