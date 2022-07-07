PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2022 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. The team will hold its first public practice on Saturday, July 30 at 10:25 a.m. and will host the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices on Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25. Additional and up-to-date information about Miami Dolphins training camp can be found at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp.

This year's training camp will feature theme days, food trucks from local and minority-owned restaurants, fan festivities, and the garage sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will experience practices under a shaded canopy over the seating area.

The Dolphins will host practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex, the team's state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2021 in Miami Gardens. Baptist Health serves as the Official Medical Team and Official Wellness and Sports Medicine Provider of the Miami Dolphins and the Training Complex and is also a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

Attendance for any of the open practices is free, but fans must reserve tickets through the Miami Dolphins Account Manager by Ticketmaster. Fans can secure tickets for the 2022 Miami Dolphins Training Camp at https://am.ticketmaster.com/dolphins/MDTrainingCamp2022.