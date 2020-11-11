Preston Williams Placed on Injured Reserve

Nov 11, 2020 at 04:26 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve.

Williams played in eight games with seven starts for the Dolphins this season. He totaled 18 receptions for 288 yards (16.0 avg.) and had a team-high four touchdown receptions. Williams originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 9, 2019. He's played in 16 career games with 14 starts and totaled 50 receptions for 716 yards (14.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns.

