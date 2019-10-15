RB Mark Walton Making Most Of Chances

Running back Mark Walton keeps making the most of his opportunities, and that’s what led to a new and exciting one Sunday: his first NFL start.
And he did well enough in that start against the Washington Redskins that there very well could be more opportunities ahead for the former University of Miami standout.
“I think Mark played well for us,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said Tuesday. “Mark, leading up to the decision to start him, has really impressed us with both his work ethic at practice, his production on the field when he’s been in there. He’s a great example of a player who’s taking great advantage of his opportunities, and certainly he was deserving to go out there and start for us.
“I’m glad he’s on our football team. I think he can make some very positive contributions moving forward and we were pleased with his effort in the game.”
Walton rushed for 32 yards on six carries against the Redskins and had the Dolphins’ two longest runs of the season, an 11-yard gain early in the second quarter and a 14-yard gain later that quarter.
In addition, Walton had five receptions for 43 yards, with a long gain of 18 yards.
Walton, who signed with the Dolphins in May after spending the 2018 season with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie fourth-round pick, is just grateful for every chance he gets.
“I’m just thankful and blessed,” Walton said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m just trying to go out and not make this bigger than what it is. I’m just trying to go out there and do my job as I’ve been doing throughout the whole week so I can translate it to games. I’m just doing my job.
“I try to go out there on the practice field and do my job each and every day, and I think that’s translating to the field and it gives the coaches more energy to try to put me out there and see what I can do. Practices translate to the game, so that’s what I’ve been trying to do on a week-to-week basis. It’s just showing up.”
For the season, Walton leads all Dolphins running backs with a 4.4 rushing average.
O’Shea said a weekly challenge for the offensive coaches is splitting up the work among the running backs.
“It’s always a challenge to try to get those guys the touches because you want them with the ball in their hands,” O’Shea said. “Mark is definitely certainly in that category. I was happy with what he did in the game. We were happy with what he did in the game and I think that if he continues to progress, then he’ll continue to be a part of what we do in our game planning. Certainly it’s a running back group that I think a lot of. I think we have guys that can do things with the ball in their hands and Mark is in that category.”