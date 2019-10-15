Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 02:06 PM

RB Mark Walton Making Most Of Chances

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Running back Mark Walton keeps making the most of his opportunities, and that’s what led to a new and exciting one Sunday: his first NFL start.

DC0_0855

And he did well enough in that start against the Washington Redskins that there very well could be more opportunities ahead for the former University of Miami standout.

“I think Mark played well for us,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said Tuesday. “Mark, leading up to the decision to start him, has really impressed us with both his work ethic at practice, his production on the field when he’s been in there. He’s a great example of a player who’s taking great advantage of his opportunities, and certainly he was deserving to go out there and start for us.

“I’m glad he’s on our football team. I think he can make some very positive contributions moving forward and we were pleased with his effort in the game.”

Related Links

Walton rushed for 32 yards on six carries against the Redskins and had the Dolphins’ two longest runs of the season, an 11-yard gain early in the second quarter and a 14-yard gain later that quarter.

In addition, Walton had five receptions for 43 yards, with a long gain of 18 yards.

Walton, who signed with the Dolphins in May after spending the 2018 season with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie fourth-round pick, is just grateful for every chance he gets.

“I’m just thankful and blessed,” Walton said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m just trying to go out and not make this bigger than what it is. I’m just trying to go out there and do my job as I’ve been doing throughout the whole week so I can translate it to games. I’m just doing my job.

“I try to go out there on the practice field and do my job each and every day, and I think that’s translating to the field and it gives the coaches more energy to try to put me out there and see what I can do. Practices translate to the game, so that’s what I’ve been trying to do on a week-to-week basis. It’s just showing up.”

For the season, Walton leads all Dolphins running backs with a 4.4 rushing average.

O’Shea said a weekly challenge for the offensive coaches is splitting up the work among the running backs.

“It’s always a challenge to try to get those guys the touches because you want them with the ball in their hands,” O’Shea said. “Mark is definitely certainly in that category. I was happy with what he did in the game. We were happy with what he did in the game and I think that if he continues to progress, then he’ll continue to be a part of what we do in our game planning. Certainly it’s a running back group that I think a lot of. I think we have guys that can do things with the ball in their hands and Mark is in that category.”

Related Content

news

DC Patrick Graham: Jerome Baker Making Steady Progress

The defensive coordinator is confident the big plays will come this season.
Davon Godchaux, Dolphins Defense Excited To Face Frank Gore & Bills
news

Davon Godchaux, Dolphins Defense Excited To Face Frank Gore & Bills

The defensive tackle is looking forward to the challenge of stopping the former Dolphins running back.
Brian Flores: Josh Rosen Will Remain Starting QB
news

Brian Flores: Josh Rosen Will Remain Starting QB

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the quarterbacks at his postgame press conference.
Tackling Cancer: Davon Godchaux Donating $100 For Every Tackle In October
news

Tackling Cancer: Davon Godchaux Donating $100 For Every Tackle In October

The defensive tackle's commitment begins today in conjunction with Crucial Catch.
Allen Hurns Returns From Concussion, Ready To Contribute
news

Allen Hurns Returns From Concussion, Ready To Contribute

The Dolphins are getting the reliable receiver back in the lineup.
Preston Williams Isn't Your Typical Rookie Receiver
news

Preston Williams Isn't Your Typical Rookie Receiver

The first-year player from Colorado State doesn't doubt his talent.
news

Taco Charlton Embraces Nickname & Opportunity With Dolphins

The defensive end is excited about his opportunity in South Florida.
news

Brian Flores: Josh Rosen Showing Consistent Improvement

The young QB keeps getting better on the practice field and in games.
news

Backing The Bahamas: Dolphins Alumni, Staff Deliver Supplies & Support During Bye Week

The Dolphins spent the bye week in The Bahamas to continue Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
news

Evan Boehm Wants To Be A 'Dominant Physical Force'

Boehm made his first start at guard for the Dolphins this past Sunday against the Chargers.
Isaiah Ford's First Career Catch Sparks Emotional Moment
news

Isaiah Ford's First Career Catch Sparks Emotional Moment

The wide receiver's perseverance finally paid off Sunday when Ford caught his first career pass.

Advertising