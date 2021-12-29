Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate 5 Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place 1 on Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

Dec 29, 2021 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed center Spencer Pulley on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Carter has played in 14 games with one start for Miami this season, totaling two receptions for 16 yards (8.0 avg.). He also has seven special teams tackles (four solo). Carter joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2021 after spending four seasons (2017-20) in Cincinnati. He's played a total of 60 career games with six starts and has 33 special teams tackles (20 solo). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017.

Coleman has played in 14 games with four starts for the Dolphins this season, totaling 27 tackles (20 solo), two interceptions and three passes defensed. He's played seven NFL seasons for four different teams – New England (2015-16), Seattle (2017-18), Detroit (2019-20) and Miami (2021). Coleman has totaled 216 career tackles (171 solo), two sacks, six interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota on May 6, 2015.

Jones has played in seven games for the Dolphins this season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 13, 2021. Jones was a two-year starter at Middle Tennessee State where he earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors as a junior (2019) and senior (2020).

Mancz has played in five games with four starts at center for Miami this season. He was acquired in a trade from Baltimore on Aug. 28, 2021. Mancz spent his first six seasons (2015-20) in the league with Houston and has played in 63 career games with 32 starts. He's also appeared in five postseason contests with two playoff starts. Mancz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.

Riley has played in 14 games with three starts for Miami this season, totaling 17 tackles (10 solo), four special teams stops (two solo) and one blocked punt. He previously spent parts of three seasons (2017-19) with Atlanta and two (2019-20) with Philadelphia. Riley has played in 71 career games with 27 starts, totaling 149 tackles (88 solo), 0.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (75th overall) by Atlanta in the 2017 NFL Draft.

