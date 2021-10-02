Roster Moves: Dolphins Place C/G Deiter on IR, Elevate C Tom

Oct 02, 2021 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed center/guard Michael Deiteron injured reserve and elevated center Cameron Tomto the active roster for Sunday's game. 

Deiterhas played in 35 games with 18 starts over three seasons (2019-21) for the Dolphins. He's started 15 games at left guard and three at center for the organization, with all three of his starts at center coming this season. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (78th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Tomjoined the Dolphins on Feb. 3, 2021 and has spent the entire regular season on the practice squad. He's played in 12 NFL games with one start, all for New Orleans in 2018 and 2020. He also played in two playoff games for the Saints in 2018. Tom originally entered the league as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 8, 2017.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Cameron Tom C 6-4 300 6/21/95 5 S. Mississippi '17 Baton Rouge, La. FA, '21

