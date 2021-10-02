Roster Moves: Dolphins Place C/G Deiter on IR, Elevate C Tom

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed center/guard Michael Deiteron injured reserve and elevated center Cameron Tomto the active roster for Sunday's game.

Deiterhas played in 35 games with 18 starts over three seasons (2019-21) for the Dolphins. He's started 15 games at left guard and three at center for the organization, with all three of his starts at center coming this season. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (78th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft.