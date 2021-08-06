Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign LS Rex Sunahara

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.
Sunahara joined Miami's practice squad on Nov. 16, 2020 but was waived on July 23, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on Aug. 1, 2020. Sunahara was a three-year letterman (2017-19) at West Virginia, where he played in 25 career games.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Rex Sunahara
|LS
|6-6
|242
|10/9/96
|1
|West Virginia, '20
|Bay Village, Ohio
|FA, '20