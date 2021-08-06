Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign LS Rex Sunahara

Aug 06, 2021 at 11:17 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Sunahara joined Miami's practice squad on Nov. 16, 2020 but was waived on July 23, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on Aug. 1, 2020. Sunahara was a three-year letterman (2017-19) at West Virginia, where he played in 25 career games.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Rex Sunahara LS 6-6 242 10/9/96 1 West Virginia, '20 Bay Village, Ohio FA, '20

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - August 5, 2021

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Miami Dolphins Foundation Provides Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced six South Florida high school students as the 2021 scholarship recipients for the fourth annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign TE Holmes

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Gabe Holmes.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release OL Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman D.J. Fluker off injured reserve with an injury settlement.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign TE Cannella and TE Jackson, Activate WR Parker, Place WR Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. The team also activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the active/physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place Three on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate T Larnel Coleman and Waive G Ross Reynolds

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tackle Larnel Coleman off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived guard Ross Reynolds.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign G Reynolds and Place OL Fluker on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Ross Reynolds and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign One, Place Four on Active/Physically Unable to Perform

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed guard Tyler Marz and placed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams on the active/physically unable to perform list. They also placed tackle Larnel Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Liam Eichenberg

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Liam Eichenberg
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami

Tours conducted in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
Advertising