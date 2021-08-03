Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign TE Holmes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Gabe Holmes.
Holmes has played in 10 NFL games with four starts, all for Arizona during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He's also spent time with Indianapolis (2019), Baltimore (2017), Seattle (2017) and Oakland (2015-17). Holmes originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Oakland on May 8, 2015. A native of Miramar, Florida, Holmes prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Gabe Holmes
|TE
|6-5
|261
|3/29/91
|4
|Purdue '15
|Miramar, Fla.
|FA, '21