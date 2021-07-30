Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate T Larnel Coleman and Waive Ross Reynolds

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tackle Larnel Coleman off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived guard Ross Reynolds.
Coleman was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at Massachusetts, where he played in all 40 games with 29 starts, including 16 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle. He earned second-team All-Independent honors as a senior in 2020.
Reynolds signed with the Dolphins on July 29, 2021. He has spent time on the practice squads of New England (2020) and San Francisco (2019). Reynolds originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 3, 2019. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection at Iowa as a senior in 2018.