Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Activate T Larnel Coleman and Waive Ross Reynolds

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tackle Larnel Coleman off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived guard Ross Reynolds.

Coleman was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at Massachusetts, where he played in all 40 games with 29 starts, including 16 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle. He earned second-team All-Independent honors as a senior in 2020.