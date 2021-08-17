Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Announce Trade, Waive 5, Place 1 on Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired tackle Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The team also waived/injured cornerback Jaytlin Askew, waived tackle Jonathan Hubbard, defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, guard Tyler Marz and tackle Timon Parris and placed wide receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve.

Little was a second-round pick (37th overall) by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played in 14 career games with six starts at left tackle over the past two seasons (2019-20). Little was a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a junior at Mississippi in 2018.

Askew joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) at Georgia Tech where he played in 40 games with five starts.

Hubbard signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020 and spent the entire 2020 season on the team's practice squad. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at Northwestern State, where he started 27 games at left tackle.

Johnson joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) at Indiana where he played in all 45 games with 29 starts. Johnson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2020.

Marz was signed by the Dolphins on July 28, 2021. He appeared in six NFL games with one start in 2018 with Tennessee. Marz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 9, 2016.

Parris joined the Dolphins on May 20, 2021 and was re-signed by the team on July 19, 2021. He appeared in four NFL games with Washington from 2018-19. Parris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Washington on May 1, 2018.