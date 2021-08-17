Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Announce Trade, Waive 5, Place 1 on Injured Reserve

Aug 17, 2021 at 03:59 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired tackle Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. The team also waived/injured cornerback Jaytlin Askew, waived tackle Jonathan Hubbard, defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, guard Tyler Marz and tackle Timon Parris and placed wide receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve.

Little was a second-round pick (37th overall) by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played in 14 career games with six starts at left tackle over the past two seasons (2019-20). Little was a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a junior at Mississippi in 2018.

Askew joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) at Georgia Tech where he played in 40 games with five starts.

Hubbard signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020 and spent the entire 2020 season on the team's practice squad. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at Northwestern State, where he started 27 games at left tackle.

Johnson joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2021. He was a four-year letterman (2017-20) at Indiana where he played in all 45 games with 29 starts. Johnson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2020.

Marz was signed by the Dolphins on July 28, 2021. He appeared in six NFL games with one start in 2018 with Tennessee. Marz originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 9, 2016.

Parris joined the Dolphins on May 20, 2021 and was re-signed by the team on July 19, 2021. He appeared in four NFL games with Washington from 2018-19. Parris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Washington on May 1, 2018.

Hurns was signed by the Dolphins on July 26, 2019 and played in 14 games with seven starts in 2019 before opting out in 2020. In his NFL career, Hurns has totaled 82 games played and 56 starts, tallying 241 receptions for 3,380 yards (14.0 avg.) and 25 touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 13, 2014.

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Khalil McClain, Waive TE Carson Meier

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Khalil McClain and waived tight end Carson Meier.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Pollo Tropical® is Now "The Official Pollo of the Miami Dolphins", Announcing a Partnership That Caters to Their Hometown Fans

Pollo Tropical® and the Miami Dolphins have teamed up on a three-year agreement that includes in-game, in-market and community service events starting with the upcoming season.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and Lexus Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Miami Dolphins and Lexus announced a multi-year naming rights partnership today, connecting two brands at the forefront of luxury and entertainment.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate TE Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight end Mike Gesicki off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Waive LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have waived long snapper Rex Sunahara.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins Impacts More Than 15,000 High School Football Student Athletes Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins program announced its impact on youth football engaging with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida over the last five years.  
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign LS Rex Sunahara

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Make Roster Moves - August 5, 2021

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have activated tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also released tight end Gabe Holmes and waived tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. 
news

Miami Dolphins Foundation Provides Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins Foundation announced six South Florida high school students as the 2021 scholarship recipients for the fourth annual Nat Moore Scholarship and Vocational Grant Endowment Program.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign TE Holmes

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Gabe Holmes.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Release OL Fluker

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman D.J. Fluker off injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Advertising