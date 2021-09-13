Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins make practice squad transaction

Sep 13, 2021 at 04:02 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released fullback Carl Tucker from the practice squad.

Advertising