Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins make practice squad transaction

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released fullback Carl Tucker from the practice squad.
Roster Moves: Dolphins Activate Jackson off Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated tackle Austin Jackson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Don Shula Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 2 at Hard Rock Stadium
The Miami Dolphins announced that they will host the Don Shula Celebration of Life at 4:30pm, Saturday, October 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Roster Moves: Dolphins Announce Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following 17 players to the practice squad:
Roster Moves: Dolphins Place Two on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate One
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also elevated cornerback Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement.
PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partner with CITY Furniture to Surprise 48 South Florida Kids with Beds at Delivering Hope Event
The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with CITY Furniture surprised 48 South Florida children with the gift of a comfortable sleep for years to come as part of the Delivering Hope event at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 27.
Roster Moves: Dolphins Are Awarded DB Campbell and Waive CB Jamal Perry
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets and waived cornerback Jamal Perry.
Roster Moves: Dolphins Announce Roster Moves - August 31
The Miami Dolphins today placed one player on injured reserve, released six players, and waived twenty-one players.
Roster Moves: Dolphins Trade for OL Mancz and Place LB Biegel on Injured Reserve
The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimore in exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. The team also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve.
PRESS RELEASE: AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Inks First Sports Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement with Miami Dolphins
National Mortgage Lender Expands Its National Footprint Through Distinguished Branding at all Hard Rock Stadium Events.
Roster Moves: Dolphins Release Two, Waive One, and Place One on Injured Reserve
The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford, waived/injured wide receiver Robert Foster and placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.