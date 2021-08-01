Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place Three on Reserve/COVID-19 List

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesickiand Adam Shaheenon the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carterjoined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18, 2021. He's played in 46 career games with five starts in four seasons (2017-20) with Cincinnati. Carter has totaled seven career receptions for 66 yards (9.4 avg.) and one touchdown. He also has 26 career special teams stops (17 solo). Carter originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017.

Gesickihas played in 47 games with 21 starts over three seasons (2018-20) with the Dolphins. He has 126 career receptions for 1,475 yards (11.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. Gesicki's 703 receiving yards in 2020 were second-most by a tight end in Dolphins history and ranked fourth among NFL tight ends that season. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft.