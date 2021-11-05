Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Place WR Parker on IR

Nov 05, 2021 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed wide receiver DeVante Parkeron injured reserve.  

Parkerhas played in 88 games with 61 starts for the Dolphins over seven seasons (2015-21). He's totaled 323 career receptions for 4,539 yards (14.1 avg.) and 23 touchdowns. His 4,359 receiving yards are sixth all-time in team history while his 323 receptions rank eighth on the Dolphins' all-time chart. Parker originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft.

