Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel, Awarded RB Lindsay, and Sign LB McManis to Practice Squad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the active roster and have been awarded running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Houston. The team also signed linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad.
Biegel joined the Dolphins in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He's played in 16 games with 10 starts since then, totaling 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. All of Biegel's 10 starts came during the 2019 season prior to missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. He's spent the past five weeks on Miami's practice squad and was elevated twice, appearing in one game. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Lindsay has played in 52 career games with 33 starts for Denver (2018-20) and Houston (2021). He's totaled 584 carries for 2,680 yards (4.6 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. Lindsay also has 80 career receptions for 502 yards (6.3 avg.) and two touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl selection and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2018 after he rushed for 1,037 yards as a rookie. Lindsay also had a 1,000-yard season in 2019 with 1,011 yards. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Denver on May 1, 2018.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Vince Biegel
|LB
|6-3
|246
|7/2/93
|5
|Wisconsin '17
|Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
|T, '19 (NO)
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|5-8
|190
|7/24/94
|4
|Colorado '18
|Aurora, Colo.
|Wai., '21 (Hou.)
|Wynton McManis
|LB
|6-1
|225
|9/20/94
|1
|Memphis '16
|Olive Branch, Miss.
|FA, '21