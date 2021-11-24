Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign LB Biegel, Awarded RB Lindsay, and Sign LB McManis to Practice Squad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Vince Biegel to the active roster and have been awarded running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Houston. The team also signed linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad.

Biegel joined the Dolphins in a trade from New Orleans on Sept. 1, 2019. He's played in 16 games with 10 starts since then, totaling 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. All of Biegel's 10 starts came during the 2019 season prior to missing the 2020 campaign due to injury. He's spent the past five weeks on Miami's practice squad and was elevated twice, appearing in one game. Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL Draft.