Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign S Jevon Holland

Jul 23, 2021 at 05:21 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed safety Jevon Holland. He was selected in the second round (36th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Holland played in 27 games with 16 starts over two seasons (2018-19) at Oregon. He totaled 110 tackles (72 solo), nine interceptions and 19 passes defensed. Holland started all 14 games as a sophomore in 2019, totaling 66 tackles (40 solo), four interceptions and eight passes defensed. He also had 16 punt returns for 244 yards (15.3 avg.). Holland was voted first-team All-Pac 12 that season.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jevon Holland S 6-1 207 3/3/00 R Oregon, '21 Coquitlam, Canada D2a, '21

