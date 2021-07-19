Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris

Jul 19, 2021 at 03:31 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris.

Parris spent part of the offseason program with the Dolphins. He's played in four career games, all with Washington from 2018-19. During the 2020 season, Parris spent time on Washington and Cleveland's practice squads. He originally entered the NFL with Washington as an undrafted college free agent on May 1, 2018.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Timon Parris T 6-6 315 9/11/95 2 Stony Brook '18 Floral Park, N.Y. FA, '21

