Stephen Ross Announces Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program

"We are committed to combating food insecurity and helping to provide consistent employment as the first step in rebuilding our community, starting in Miami Gardens," said Ross. "We are thankful for the strength that our community has shown through this pandemic and it's our hope that this program will inspire others to give."

"Unemployment is growing and a lot of people are suffering and need help," said Garfinkel. "It was important for us to start at home and help the most vulnerable in our community with a long-term commitment; not just a one-time event."

"I commend the Miami Dolphins Foundation, owner Stephen Ross and CEO Tom Garfinkel for their commitment to the residents of our community," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "They have set a high standard for others to follow as we all work together to provide food and jobs for those hit hardest by this pandemic."

"Given the uncertainty of this crisis, all hands should be on deck, and all available resources tapped," said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. "The Miami Dolphins organization is stepping up and providing needed support for our Residents as we continue to fight against COVID-19."