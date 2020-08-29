The Blitz: Saturday At The Rock

August 29, 2020
It's game day! Sort of. The Dolphins' 10th practice of training camp 2020 will be held Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. As the team gears up for the opener -- just 15 days away -- we get you ready for the weekend on The Blitz.
Several of the Dolphins safeties have cornerback experience; Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain led all Dolphins safeties in snaps last season. The former – Rowe – opened the year at his familiar cornerback position while McCain began his transition during organized team activities in the spring.
Miami also used a third-round pick (No. 70 overall) on Texas safety Brandon Jones. Jones played 285 snaps at free safety and 154 more in the box (strong safety). Jones lined up in the slot (371 snap) more than any other position.
Brian Flores talked on Friday about the value of rostering safeties with cornerback experience.
"It's important," Flores said. "When guys have played multiple positions – especially at safety – to be able to relive some of their corner days and some of the issues they may have had at that position and then communicate it and understand it from that perspective; I think that goes a long way."
Coaching the defensive backs is Gerald Alexander, who interned with Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins last summer. Making the room his own, Alexander runs a point system that rewards players for making plays on the football.
Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes:
Miami Dolphins assistant Gerald Alexander is a young coach, trying his to make his mark in his first opportunity to work at the NFL level.
So, to make a quick, lasting impression on new boss, coach Brian Flores, and the players he's coaching, he introduced a contest that could have a positive effect on the Dolphins secondary this season and beyond.
Brandon Jones' senior year at Texas was full of production. He intercepted two passes, broke up four more, forced a fumble, had a sack on Joe Burrow and made 86 combined tackles (4.5 for a loss). He also had the ninth-most coverage stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage on passing plays) with 13, per Pro Football Focus.
August 29, 2015 - The Dolphins unveil Phase I of the new-look stadium in a 13-9 preseason victory against the Atlanta Falcons. The first phase of the stadium renovation project includes changing every seat in the stadium, rebuilding the concourses on the 100 and 300 levels, moving the seats 25 feet closer to the field on the north and south sidelines, introducing five new premium spaces and allowing fans to enjoy improved food, enhanced concourses and 16 new restroom facilities throughout the facility.
