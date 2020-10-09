The Fish Tank: Former Dolphins TE Keith Jackson Joins the Show

This week's guest on The Fish Tank podcast is former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end, Keith Jackson. Here are a few "FishBites" from Keith's time in The Tank with with O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit:

Jackson, who also played with Randall Cunningham and Brett Favre over the course of his career, explained what made Dan Marino so special:

"He's different from all quarterbacks. Typically, as a receiver, you look back at the quarterback trying to see the ball. When you play with Dan, the release is so fast you look back for the ball because if you're looking back at him, you're going to drop passes. My first day in camp, I dropped so many passes. I was like, 'can I still catch?' Marino was the best pure pocket passer. I don't think there is anybody else. He would put [the ball] somewhere where the other guy couldn't get it and you could get, and you'd go, 'I don't know how he does that.'"

In 1992, Jackson became a trailblazer in the NFL's Free Agency process: