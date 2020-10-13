The Fish Tank: Former Jets Linebacker Bart Scott

Bart absolutely loves South Florida and believes other Dolphins opponents do as well:

Nobody has a greater 12th man than the Miami Dolphins. South Beach is undefeated. It is hard to focus when you're leaving Baltimore and you got down to the Sunshine State. You've got distractions all over the place.

As one might expect, visiting teams are well aware of the intense Miami heat and humidity:

You're coming from an environment where it's cold. You've got wind chill, and then you go here and you're damn near frying like a piece of bacon. And what you all do is you make sure that we have to wear the hot jerseys. You get all of the fat guys and they're out there sizzling like bacon, 'I can't catch my breath,' and you all are over there in the shade, feeling good.

Every Miami Dolphins fan remembers Greg Camarillo streaking to the end zone in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens in 2007 to ensure the team's lone victory that season. Bart provides perspective from the other side of the ball:

I think I was supposed to be taking the slant and [Ed Reed] told me to take the blitz or something. He tried to jump the slant, and Ed Reed, he's so damn good, he's so damn smart, he jumped it early. So he jumped the slant, the three-step, and then [Cleo Lemon] threw it behind, and it was like, 'Where the hell is Ed?' Man, this dude ran for like 40 yards? Yeah, you know [Camarillo] ran one of these lazy ass routes and Ed Reed read it 25 minutes early, he jumped it, and next thing you know you're watching this dude kick it and hit his head on the goal post.

In 2010, Bart and Dolphins legend Jason Taylor were teammates with the New York Jets: