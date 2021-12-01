Top News: Assistant Coaches Detail Key Dolphins Storylines

The long reception Sunday was the fifth-fastest speed tracked in the NFL this year (21.8 MPH, per Next Gen).

"He was rolling," Grizzard said. "I had a few people send me that stat, which sounds about right. I thought he was moving even faster when he tracked down the 'backer from Atlanta on the interception, he just didn't have the ball."

Lindsay Addition

The NFL is a unique business for a myriad of reasons, perhaps none more than how quicky opportunity can arise.

Phillip Lindsay's season-high in rushing yards was 39 entering Sunday (as a member of the Houston Texans). After arriving in Miami on Wednesday night, Lindsay factored in 12 carries for 42 yards on the ground, 15 total snaps and a key blitz pickup on the 57-yard strike from Tagovailoa to Waddle.

"I think Eric (Studesville) did a great job of getting him ready," Head Coach Brian Flores said. "We had a small package for him, let's call it eight-to-10 plays. Phillip was on top of it. We probably could have given him another eight-to-10 plays and he would have got it all down. We spent a lot of time going through it, walkthrough, they met, did walkthrough some more and they met some more. They worked ball handling with the quarterbacks, went through the protections. Walked through it, went through it some more. They spent a lot of time on it and it's just a credit to Phillip and his commitment to getting it right and Eric getting him coached up and ready to go."

Lindsay's 42 yards were second-most in the game behind Myles Gaskin and his 3.42 average yards after initial contact was impressive on such a turbulent week for him.