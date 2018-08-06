Top News: Dolphins Release First Depth Chart

Carroo ready for action: Wide receiver Leonte Carroo has been looking to make up for lost time after missing most of the offseason practice because of a knee injury and now he's ready to make things happen in the preseason now that he's back at 100 percent. "I'm very eager," Carroo said. "I can't wait for Thursday. Especially after missing all of OTAs and just being in training camp, I'm excited to go against another opponent and go out there and play and showcase my ability." The 2016 third-round pick has a pretty good idea what he needs to get the next four weeks, starting Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Just go out there, do my job," Carroo said. "Special teams is going to be a key part and just go out there and make plays. Last year I was able to score a touchdown in a preseason game. It's always good to make plays on offense and do your job and also make no mental errors and just go out there and play." Carroo said that missing time in the spring had him playing catch-up at the start of training camp. "I feel like the biggest thing was getting my legs back underneath me," he said. "Missing all of OTAs, I missed the feeling of what it was like to compete for footballs and go against another DB in front of you. This offseason I just worked on getting healthy, getting healthy, and I forgot what it was like to kind of play 11-on-11 football. I feel like I'm finally up to speed now and I'm ready to go out there and make plays."