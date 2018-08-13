Top News: Loggains Reunites With Fales, Perry & Sitton

New offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has been reunited in Miami with some players he coached in Chicago, including one who earned the nickname "Coach."
The three offensive players Loggains coached in Chicago are quarterback David Fales, running back Senorise Perry and guard Josh Sitton, and it's Perry who earned the nickname.
"Coach Perry," Loggains said. "Wow, he's come a long way. We call him Coach Perry. We had him in Chicago and he was predominantly a special teams player, but the one thing he's done, he's done a great job of studying, learning. He's definitely a competitive guy. He plays with a lot of intensity. Where he's come from, 2015 to when I got here, has been shocking to me, his knowledge of the offense. Really proud of how he's learned and worked. He's dependable. He's available."
Loggains explained the origins of the nickname.
"David Fales was with us in Chicago and when (Perry) was a young player, he made a lot more mistakes than he makes now," Loggains said. "Now, he has an understanding. He's over there telling, grabbing people. When he was in Chicago, David Fales would take him one-on-one during walk-throughs and be like, 'Ah, what have you got here on this play?' Now all of a sudden Coach Perry is correcting people. Just to see him grown as a player and an individual has been pretty cool and I'm excited to see the rest of the preseason goes for him."
Loggains said he also has seen a lot of growth from Fales from their time together in Chicago, but in a different aspect.
"He's a lot stronger than he was in 2015," Loggains said. "He's worked really hard with our strength staff in the summer. He committed to Pilates and all these other things, and you can tell he really put an emphasis on strengthening his core. And it's shown up. He is a stronger player. I think it's helping him be efficient in the offense and run it. It also helps when you've been in the offense for three or four years. You start to have a real understanding. That's how David is going to make this roster, make this team and compete for the 2 spot is he needs to master this stuff and know it inside and out."
Tempers flare: The next-to-last practice of training camp was perhaps the most physical since the team reconvene at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, with a couple of altercations taking place at the end of plays. "I don't know if there was anything different," tight end A.J. Derby said. "It's just the dog days of camp. Everyone is tired. Everyone is working. We're just trying to get better and we're just going to keep pushing each other." Coaches don't necessarily like seeing the offensive and defensive players going at each other, but they also understand that's something that simply happens. "You go through OTAs, you go through mandatory minicamp, you go through training camp and these guys are going against each other every day," Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi said. "Typical training camp stuff. The guys were flying around today. We had full pads on and it got a little physical out there. I think that's just kind of chalk it up to training camp. This is the time of year. The preseason games come at a good time, (so) we can hit somebody else."
Taking charge: One of the important goals of training camp is to eliminate mental mistakes, the kind that can prove costly during the regular season. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill drew a lot of attention Sunday when he directed rookie running back Kalen Ballage to the sideline for missing a blitz pick-up and then proceeded to walk over to talk to him. Loggains said it was all about holding a teammate accountable. "Ownership," Loggains said. "Ownership. We keep telling these guys, Coach (Adam) Gase can only tell them so many times. Eventually it's their responsibility to control this stuff. We can only say it so many times. It needs more. If all of a sudden you bust a protection and the quarterback throws you out … there's no one you want to disappoint (less) than your teammates and you walk in the huddle and walk in the locker room, those guys have to trust you. So the level of accountability, that's where Ryan took a step. It needs to be understood. You step in the huddle with the 1's, you get that opportunity, which a lot of rookies don't get, you have to earn that right. So for Ryan to hold him accountable, I think that was absolutely the right thing to do." There was another example of accountability at practice Monday, with right tackle Ja'Wuan James jogging a lap around one of the two fields after committing a false-start penalty during a team drill.
Practice report: The Dolphins practiced in full pads. … Practice was moved inside the bubble at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University for approximately that last 45 minutes because of the weather conditions around the facility. … Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips returned to practice after sitting out Sunday with a shoulder injury. He was limited to individual and position drills. … Wide receiver DeVante Parker joined the list of injured players and sat out practice with a hand injury. He joined linebacker Mike Hull (knee), wide receiver Kenny Stills (ankle), defensive end William Hayes (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jake Brendel (calf) on the sidelines. … Running back Frank Gore did not practice. He was given a veteran's day off. … Rookie Greg Joseph handled the kicking duties Monday and was 5-for-7 on field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards. … Cornerback Bobby McCain again lined up as the outside corner opposite Xavien Howard with the first-team defense and rookie third-round pick Jerome Baker again lined up with the starters at linebacker. … First-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, lining up as the first slot corner, got to Ryan Tannehill for a potential sack. … Cornerback Xavien Howard had an interception on a deep pass. … Defensive end Charles Harris got to Tannehill from behind on a third-and-goal play after Tannehill rolled out to his right.
Photo gallery: Pompano Beach High School, Youth Academic Sports League Visit Dolphins Practice
Youth is served: In keeping with their commitment to youth football, the Dolphins welcomed members of Pompano Beach High School, as well as Youth Academic Sports League team, to practice Monday. After watching practice, the players got the chance to meet Dolphins players and get autographs.