Top News: Loggains Reunites With Fales, Perry & Sitton

Taking charge: One of the important goals of training camp is to eliminate mental mistakes, the kind that can prove costly during the regular season. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill drew a lot of attention Sunday when he directed rookie running back Kalen Ballage to the sideline for missing a blitz pick-up and then proceeded to walk over to talk to him. Loggains said it was all about holding a teammate accountable. "Ownership," Loggains said. "Ownership. We keep telling these guys, Coach (Adam) Gase can only tell them so many times. Eventually it's their responsibility to control this stuff. We can only say it so many times. It needs more. If all of a sudden you bust a protection and the quarterback throws you out … there's no one you want to disappoint (less) than your teammates and you walk in the huddle and walk in the locker room, those guys have to trust you. So the level of accountability, that's where Ryan took a step. It needs to be understood. You step in the huddle with the 1's, you get that opportunity, which a lot of rookies don't get, you have to earn that right. So for Ryan to hold him accountable, I think that was absolutely the right thing to do." There was another example of accountability at practice Monday, with right tackle Ja'Wuan James jogging a lap around one of the two fields after committing a false-start penalty during a team drill.