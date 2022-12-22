Top Quotes | Media Availability - December 21

HEAD COACH MIKE McDANIEL

(On how players take coaching to make improvements)

"I have a saying that I see better than I hear. And they've shown me that they hear it, and they've shown me that it means something to them. I think they do it in a situation that's much more difficult. I think even people in my generation, which, yes, I am old now, I guess. But I don't think people really put themselves in the position of the modern-day player. I know when I started coaching, so like 15 years ago, you had to be accountable to your locker room, and you probably had one or two beat writers that would assess your play, and hopefully those players had guys like you and people like you, and that you were nice to them. But now in the multi-platform generation, there is so much weight. There's so much judgment. A lot of which, I mean how could it be completely informed. But at the same time, you understand it because the engine that is our jobs is driven by people paying attention and caring. But they have a lot on their plate. So when there's failure, for you not to point fingers at other people and try to do better, I mean, it's a tremendous human accomplishment right now because people don't understand what that's like. You don't understand, especially in an athletic performance that you put everything into, being judged like you're – call a spade a spade and throw judgment out, completely disregarding human emotions. And that's hard. So everything I've seen from this team shows me that they get exactly what we're trying to do here, and they're way more impressive than anything I could do because that is tough. I can at least not be on social media. I haven't been on it in whatever. I know how to live that way. That's pervasive. That is how you operate now. I mean, shoot, you pull out your phone and it's just like, 'Oh hey, you suck.' That is tough. It's so much easier to be like, 'It's not my fault.' But then wow, what an opportunity to be special and extraordinary if you can do that in this era and go after what's hard and go invest in more, even though you've invested and you've failed several times consecutively. I know it to be impactful because I see it every day and I'm inspired by how they're going about it. It's a tough-minded locker room that is really, really cool and I feel very fortunate to coach."

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

(On his preparation this season)

"I haven't prepared this year (the same way) I've ever prepared for a football game in my life. I would say I've continued to implement the same things I've done within film study, with how I walk through plays. But then there are things that I do a little more of than I've done previously, which I would say is walking through the plays, trying to visualize the plays. If we have a run play and we want to alert that to another run play, or alert that to a pass play, visually, what would that look like for me? And then it really helps when I'm able to just do it. I'm someone that takes in information by doing it. So that's been a big thing for me this year."

(On where he's seen WR Jaylen Waddle improve from last year to now)

"I think he's improved a lot on understanding the game better with his splits, where he wants to be, what he knows to get him open in certain areas of the field with coverages that we've studied against these teams that we've played. And then when he does get into open field, I would say the biggest difference from last year to this year is when he gets it, he doesn't hesitate. He takes off, he slashes when he runs now, and it's really cool to see. That's a lot as well to be attested to from (Wide Receivers Coach) Wes (Welker) with how he's coached up that receiver room. But man, he's been balling this year for us, as well as Tyreek (Hill), and the rest of the guys in there."

WR TYREEK HILL

(On taking accountability for his mistakes on the field)

"It's tough. Sometimes it's tough. As a very prideful guy, it's tough being able to say 'I did this' or 'I did that.' But it really just shows who you are as a person. All throughout my life, my mom always used to tell me 'accountability, accountability. It's going to really show the man who you are.' That's something that I learned. Earlier on in my career, I probably wouldn't be saying or doing anything like that. I probably would just have been like to hell with it. But now I'm realizing that being an older guy on this team, a lot of guys look up to me and I have to take some kind of responsibility for my play."

FB ALEC INGOLD