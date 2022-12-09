Top Quotes | Media Availability - December 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, linebacker Jaelan Phillips and wide receiver Tyreek Hill met with the media in Los Angeles this week as the team faces off against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 11. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.

QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

(On what it means to him that he's leading Pro Bowl voting)

"That's news to me. That's first time I'm hearing it. You know, that's awesome. That would mean the world to be recognized for something like that in a league that's really tough and the competition is really tough and the guys are really good. It'd mean the world. Coming into my third year and experiencing a lot of things that I've had to experience and go through, that'd be awesome."

(On what it's like being back on a college campus and practicing at UCLA this week)

"Yeah, it's cool. Just kind of scoping the area a little, it does feel a little weird just because you see there are students that are still in school and are finishing classes late in the afternoon and then also late at night. So it gives some flashbacks of being in college, but I think it's really, really cool what UCLA has here with the hotel that we're able to stay in and then the view with their field and their state-of-the-art facility. I think as a team, we're very fortunate to be staying here."

LB JAELAN PHILLIPS

(On how he found out he was the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee and what that means to him)

"I found out in a team meeting. Coach McDaniel let all of us know. And really, it's incredible, man. I was just saying in the interview over there, the community work I do isn't about recognition. It's not about awards. It's about uplifting the community, giving back to the community that did a lot for me and trying to inspire others to do the same. But it feels great obviously. I feel incredibly humbled and honored and just really grateful to be able to receive that nomination and really grateful for everybody on the Dolphins staff that's helped me throughout this, everybody on my agency staff that's helped me through all this. I really couldn't have done it all without them and just people in the community, Dolphins Challenge Cancer. There's been a lot of people that have been involved in this process. It's really not about me. It's a lot bigger than me, but it definitely feels great."

(On his chemistry with the outside linebackers)

"We're super tight, man. Super tight. We're good friends. That's my dawgs. I love them boys, man. I got a lot of appreciation and I'm really grateful for the guys that we have in the room. It's not just Chubb and Melvin. It's 'Gink' (Andrew Van Ginkel), it's Cam Goode, it's Brennan Scarlett. We have a really, really tight-knit group of guys."

WR TYREEK HILL

(On being reunited with T Eric Fisher)