MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived/injured defensive end Curtis Weaver.
Weaver was a fifth-round pick (164th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Boise State, where he played in 41 career games with 22 starts. Weaver totaled 128 tackles (72 solo), 34 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 34 career sacks were a Mountain West Conference record.