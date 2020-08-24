Waived/Injured Defensive End Curtis Weaver

Aug 24, 2020 at 04:50 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived/injured defensive end Curtis Weaver.

Weaver was a fifth-round pick (164th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Boise State, where he played in 41 career games with 22 starts. Weaver totaled 128 tackles (72 solo), 34 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 34 career sacks were a Mountain West Conference record.

Related Content

Photo: Socially Distanced Seating For 2020 Season At Hard Rock Stadium
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Limited Stadium Capacity For 2020 Home Opener 

A maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the first regular season home game on September 20 when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills.
Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive back Nate Holley (42) gets set during the 2018 NFL preseason week 2 football game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 19-15. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Dolphins Sign Safety Nate Holley

The Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Nate Holley.
Dolphins Activate Linebacker Sam Eguavoen
news

Dolphins Activate Linebacker Sam Eguavoen

The Dolphins today announced they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Place Vince Biegel On Injured Reserve
news

Dolphins Place Vince Biegel On Injured Reserve

Placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve and linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Waive Two, Activate Brandin Bryant

Waived safety Adrian Colbert and tackle Nick Kaltmayer and activated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) encourages Auburn fans to make noise after a defensive stop in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
news

Dolphins Awarded Jeremiah Dinson

Awarded safety Jeremiah Dinson off waivers from Detroit.
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Deatrick Nichols (28) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders defeated the Cardinals 33-26. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Dolphins Sign Cornerback Deatrick Nichols

Signed cornerback Deatrick Nichols and waived safety Steven Parker and tight end Bryce Sterk.
Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Jersey Patch To Honor Legendary Football Coach Don Shula

The Dolphins will wear a jersey patch during the 2020 season to commemorate legendary football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Breon Borders (31) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Jaguars won 27-17. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Dolphins Awarded Cornerback Breon Borders

Dolphins have been awarded cornerback Breon Borders off waivers from Pittsburgh.
Dolphins Sign Brandin Bryant
news

Dolphins Sign Brandin Bryant

The Dolphins have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.
Xavien Howard Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Xavien Howard Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Placed cornerback Xavien Howard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertising