Photo Gallery: Remembering Don Shula

16 / 60

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND, NOV. 17-18 Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula celebrates with teammates of the 1972 Miami Dolphins "perfect season" team as they were honored during halftime of the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills NFL football game in Miami on Nov. 17, 1997. At left is the widow of Maulty Moore. The '72 Dolphins are divided as to whether the '07 New England Patriots pose a significant threat to eclipse the accomplishment by going 19-0. But there's no debating that in this era of the Internet, talk radio and cable sports channels, perfect-season hype starts much earlier. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File)