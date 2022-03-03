10 / 14

Connecticut defensive back Byron Jones runs a drill on the broad jump station at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. Jones soared 12 feet, 3 inches in the broad jump, which was 15 inches farther than the second-best defensive back and 8 inches longer than the best listed in the NFL scouting combine database. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)