PHOTOS: Dolphins Players at the NFL Combine

Check out photos of Dolphins players from previous years at the NFL Combine. Some photos capture a few moments of drills and their performance.

Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 14

Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive back Xavien Howard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
2 / 14

Baylor defensive back Xavien Howard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 14

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks on during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 14

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks on during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 14

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville wide receiver Devante Parker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6 / 14

Louisville wide receiver Devante Parker runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez
Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 14

Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 14

Oklahoma State defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Washington running back Myles Gaskin runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 14

Washington running back Myles Gaskin runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Connecticut defensive back Byron Jones runs a drill on the broad jump station at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. Jones soared 12 feet, 3 inches in the broad jump, which was 15 inches farther than the second-best defensive back and 8 inches longer than the best listed in the NFL scouting combine database. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 14

Connecticut defensive back Byron Jones runs a drill on the broad jump station at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. Jones soared 12 feet, 3 inches in the broad jump, which was 15 inches farther than the second-best defensive back and 8 inches longer than the best listed in the NFL scouting combine database. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez
USC tackle Austin Jackson runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 14

USC tackle Austin Jackson runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Utah defensive back Eric Rowe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 14

Utah defensive back Eric Rowe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 3, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 14

Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 3, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
14 / 14

LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson runs a drill during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Advertising

Related

gallery

PHOTOS: Head Coach Mike McDaniel Arrives in Miami

Check out photos of Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his family arriving in Miami, signing his contract, taking a tour of the Baptist Health Training Complex, and more.
gallery

PHOTOS: Xavien Howard at the 2022 Pro Bowl

Check out photos of CB Xavien Howard, S Jevon Holland, and other players at the 2022 Pro Bowl. For more information, visit our Pro Bowl Page.
gallery

PHOTOS: Dolphins Senior Bowl Players

Check out past Senior Bowl photos of Dolphins players.
gallery

PHOTOS: Top 25 - Patriots vs Dolphins

Check out the top 25 photos from the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the New England Patriots, presented by Hard Rock Hotel.
Advertising