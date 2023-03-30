Miami Dolphins 2023 Free Agents

Meet Jalen Ramsey, Mike White, David Long Jr. and more of the Miami Dolphins 2023 Free Agent signings.

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) kicks the ball during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jake Bailey signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Thursday, March. 16, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) scrambles with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Braxton Berrios signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Thursday, March. 16, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) pursues a play on defense against the Green Bay Packer during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Deshon Elliott signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Thursday, March. 16, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
New York Jets center Dan Feeney (67) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Mike White (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
John Munson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dan Feeney signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Thursday, March. 16, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Long signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Thursday, March. 16, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jalen Ramsey signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday, March. 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) is announced before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Malik Reed signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Monday, Mar. 20, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eric Saubert signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Thursday, March. 16, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mike White signs his contract with the Miami Dolphins Thursday, March. 16, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
