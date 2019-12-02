Photo Gallery: Top 25 Photos | Eagles vs. Dolphins

The best shots from the Week 13 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

_CRP9898
1 / 25
_CRP9898
_CRP0135
2 / 25
_CRP0135
RK4_1031
3 / 25
RK4_1031
RK4_0877
4 / 25
RK4_0877
LHSL9231
5 / 25
LHSL9231
Lauren Sopourn
RI1_6305
6 / 25
RI1_6305
PM2_4648
7 / 25
PM2_4648
RI2_1399
8 / 25
RI2_1399
PM2_4538
9 / 25
PM2_4538
JJPP9368
10 / 25
JJPP9368
JL2_5827
11 / 25
JL2_5827
EW017959
12 / 25
EW017959
DC0_2974
13 / 25
DC0_2974
DC0_2415
14 / 25
DC0_2415
CG2_9743
15 / 25
CG2_9743
CG1_5514
16 / 25
CG1_5514
CG1_6602
17 / 25
CG1_6602
_ZAH2293
18 / 25
_ZAH2293
_ZAH2253
19 / 25
_ZAH2253
_CRP9952
20 / 25
_CRP9952
_ZAH2283
21 / 25
_ZAH2283
Punter Matt Haack (2) throws the ball for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday December 1st, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
22 / 25
_CRP9867

Punter Matt Haack (2) throws the ball for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday December 1st, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)

_AHZ1346
23 / 25
_AHZ1346
_CRP0250
24 / 25
_CRP0250
_BD24413
25 / 25
_BD24413

