Photo Gallery: Top Photos From Training Camp | August 19

Best photos from Miami Dolphins Training Camp practice on August 19th.

Head Coach Brian Flores during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
1 / 28

Head Coach Brian Flores during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
2 / 28

during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
3 / 28

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Head Coach Brian Flores during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
4 / 28

Head Coach Brian Flores during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Head Coach Brian Flores during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
5 / 28

Head Coach Brian Flores during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Runningback Patrick Laird (32) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
6 / 28

Runningback Patrick Laird (32) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Safety Clayton Fejedelem (42) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
7 / 28

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (42) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Cornerback Byron Jones (24) Wide receiver Preston Williams (18) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
8 / 28

Cornerback Byron Jones (24) Wide receiver Preston Williams (18) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
9 / 28

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
10 / 28

Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
11 / 28

Quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Runningback Myles Gaskin (37) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
12 / 28

Runningback Myles Gaskin (37) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Cornerback Byron Jones (24) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
13 / 28

Cornerback Byron Jones (24) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Punter Matt Haack (2) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
14 / 28

Punter Matt Haack (2) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
15 / 28

Linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Defensive end Tyshun Render (64) Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
16 / 28

Defensive end Tyshun Render (64) Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
17 / 28

during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Head Coach Brian Flores during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
18 / 28

Head Coach Brian Flores during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
19 / 28

during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Runningback Malcolm Perry (10) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
20 / 28

Runningback Malcolm Perry (10) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Safety Kavon Frazier (35) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
21 / 28

Safety Kavon Frazier (35) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Cornerback Breon Borders (41) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
22 / 28

Cornerback Breon Borders (41) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Cornerback Ken Webster (31) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
23 / 28

Cornerback Ken Webster (31) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Cornerback Deatrick Nichols (46) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
24 / 28

Cornerback Deatrick Nichols (46) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Runningback Jordan Howard (34) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
25 / 28

Runningback Jordan Howard (34) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
26 / 28

during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Guard Danny Isidora (65) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
27 / 28

Guard Danny Isidora (65) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium
Cornerback Deatrick Nichols (46) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)
28 / 28

Cornerback Deatrick Nichols (46) during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 19h, 2020. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Hard Rock Stadium

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Advertising

Related

Photo Gallery: Top Photos From Training Camp | August 18
gallery

Photo Gallery: Top Photos From Training Camp | August 18

Best photos from Miami Dolphins Training Camp practice on August 18th.
Photo Gallery: Top Photos From Training Camp | August 17
gallery

Photo Gallery: Top Photos From Training Camp | August 17

Best photos from Miami Dolphins Training Camp practice on August 17th.
Photo Gallery: Top Photos From Training Camp | August 13
gallery

Photo Gallery: Top Photos From Training Camp | August 13

Best photos from Miami Dolphins Training Camp practice on August 13th.
Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
gallery

Photo Gallery: Don Shula Commemorative Jersey Patch

Photos of the jersey patch honoring legendary football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula.

Advertising