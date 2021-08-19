PHOTOS: Dolphins - Falcons Joint Practice | August 18

Take a look at the best photos from the Dolphins' joint practice with the Falcons on August 18, presented by Baptist Health.

081821-JointPractice-pm05
1 / 18
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a catch during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
2 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) makes a catch during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
3 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
4 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
5 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) performs drill during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
6 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Benardrick McKinney (50) performs drill during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
7 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kylan Johnson (59) performs drill during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
8 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Calvin Munson (48) during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
9 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) performs drill during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
10 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) during joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
11 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
081821-JointPractice-pm44
12 / 18
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquem Griffin (53) hypes up the crowd prior to joint practice with the Atlanta Flacons at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins via AP)
13 / 18
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
081821-JointPractice-pm36
14 / 18
MIAMI DOLPHINS
081821-JointPractice-pm04
15 / 18
MIAMI DOLPHINS
081821-JointPractice-pm42
16 / 18
MIAMI DOLPHINS
081821-JointPractice-pm13
17 / 18
MIAMI DOLPHINS
081821-JointPractice-pm07
18 / 18
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Advertising

Related

gallery

PHOTOS: Joint Practice with the Chicago Bears - August 12

Check out photos from the Miami Dolphins' joint practice with the Chicago Bears on August 12, presented by Baptist Health.
gallery

PHOTOS: Training Camp Practice - August 8

Check out the latest photos from practice on August 8 - Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.
gallery

PHOTOS: Training Camp Practice - August 7

Check out the latest photos from Miami Dolphins Training Camp presented by Baptist Health, captured during practice on August 7, 2021.
gallery

PHOTOS: Training Camp Practice - August 4

Check out the latest photos from Miami Dolphins Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.
gallery

PHOTOS: Training Camp presented by Baptist Health - August 2

Check out the latest photos from Training Camp practice on August 2, 2021.
gallery

PHOTOS: Miami Dolphins Training Camp Practices Begin

Check out photos from Dolphins Training Camp practice on July 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, FL.
gallery

PHOTOS: Dolphins Players Report to Training Camp

Check out photos of Miami Dolphins players as they report to Training Camp presented by Baptist Health on July 27, 2021.
Advertising