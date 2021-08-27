PHOTOS: Final Day of Miami Dolphins Training Camp

AUG. 27 - Check out photos from the final day of Miami Dolphins Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks a field goal during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks a field goal during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty (30), Miami Dolphins safety Nate Holley (36) and Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquem Griffin (53) posing for a photo during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty (30), Miami Dolphins safety Nate Holley (36) and Miami Dolphins linebacker Shaquem Griffin (53) posing for a photo during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shot during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shot during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shot during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shot during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shot during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shot during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Beauty shots during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Wide shot of indoor facility during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)
Wide shot of indoor facility during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) during training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins via AP)

