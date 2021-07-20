PHOTOS: Baptist Health Training Complex Interior
Check out the latest photos from the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL, which officially opened on July 20, 2021.
1 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
2 / 19
Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins/ Hard Rock Stadium
3 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
4 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
5 / 19
Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins/ Hard Rock Stadium
6 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
7 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
8 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
9 / 19
Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins/ Hard Rock Stadium
10 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
11 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
12 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
13 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
14 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
15 / 19
Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins/ Hard Rock Stadium
16 / 19
Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins/ Hard Rock Stadium
17 / 19
Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
18 / 19
Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins/ Hard Rock Stadium
19 / 19
Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins/ Hard Rock Stadium
This Ad will close in 3
gallery
PHOTOS: Baptist Health Training Complex First Look
Take a peek behind the scenes at the Dolphins' new Baptist Health Training Complex, including photos of the locker room, weight room, and slide.
gallery
PHOTOS: 2021 Minicamp | June 16
Check out the best images of Minicamp on June 16, 2021 in Davie, FL.
gallery
PHOTOS: 2021 Minicamp | June 15
Check out the best images of Minicamp on June 15, 2021 in Davie, FL.
gallery
PHOTOS: 2021 OTAs | June 11
Check out the best images of OTAs in Davie, FL on June 11, 2021.
gallery
PHOTOS: 2021 OTAs | May 26
Check out the best images from the first week of OTAs in Davie, FL on May 26, 2021.
gallery
PHOTOS: 2021 OTAs | May 24
Check out the best images from the first day of OTAs in Davie, FL on May 24, 2021.
gallery
PHOTOS: Offseason Program | May 20, 2021
Photos from the offseason program walkthroughs on May 20, 2021 in Davie, FL