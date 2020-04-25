Press Conferences

Curtis Weaver NFL Draft Press Conference

Curtis Weaver speaks to the media after being selected by the Dolphins.

Curtis Weaver NFL Draft Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Curtis Weaver NFL Draft Press Conference

Curtis Weaver speaks to the media after being selected by the Dolphins.
Solomon Kindley NFL Draft Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Solomon Kindley NFL Draft Press Conference

Solomon Kindley speaks to the media after getting drafted by the Dolphins.
Raekwon Davis NFL Draft Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Raekwon Davis NFL Draft Press Conference

Alabama DT Raekwon Davis speaks to the media after getting drafted by the Dolphins.
Robert Hunt NFL Draft Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Robert Hunt NFL Draft Press Conference

Robert Hunt speaks to the media after getting picked by the Dolphins.
Noah Igbinoghen NFL Draft Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Noah Igbinoghen NFL Draft Press Conference

Noah Igbinoghene speaks to the media after being selected by the Miami Dolphins.
Austin Jackson NFL Draft Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Austin Jackson NFL Draft Press Conference

Austin Jackson speaks to the media after being selected by the Miami Dolphins.
Chris Grier, Brian Flores First Round Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Chris Grier, Brian Flores First Round Press Conference

Chris Grier and Brian Flores speak to the media after the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Tua Tagovailoa NFL Draft Press Conference

Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media after getting selected fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins.
Chris Grier 2020 Pre-Draft Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Chris Grier 2020 Pre-Draft Press Conference

Chris Grier spoke to the media on Thursday to discuss next week's NFL Draft.
Shaq Lawson Introductory Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Shaq Lawson Introductory Press Conference

Dolphins defensive end Shaq lawson speaks with the media for the first time since signing with Miami.
Kyle Van Noy Introductory Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Kyle Van Noy Introductory Press Conference

Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy speaks with the media for the first time since signing with Miami.
Emmanuel Ogbah Introductory Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Emmanuel Ogbah Introductory Press Conference

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah speaks with the media for the first time since signing with Miami.
Jordan Howard Introductory Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Jordan Howard Introductory Press Conference

Dolphins running back Jordan Howard speaks with the media for the first time since signing with Miami.
Byron Jones Introductory Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Byron Jones Introductory Press Conference

Dolphins defensive back Byron Jones speaks with the media for the first time since signing with Miami.
Ted Karras Introductory Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Ted Karras Introductory Press Conference

Dolphins center Ted Karras speaks with the media for the first time since signing with Miami.
Elandon Roberts Introductory Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Elandon Roberts Introductory Press Conference

Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts speaks with the media for the first time since signing with Miami.
Ereck Flowers Introductory Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Ereck Flowers Introductory Press Conference

Dolphins offensive lineman Ereck Flowers speaks with the media for the first time since signing with Miami.
Brian Flores 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Brian Flores 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Press Conference

Head Coach Brian Flores meets with the media at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Chris Grier At The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
NOW PLAYING
video

Chris Grier At The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

General Manager Chris Grier speaks with the media at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Chris Grier 2020 Senior Bowl Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Chris Grier 2020 Senior Bowl Press Conference

General Manager Chris Grier speaks with the media at the Senior Bowl.
Brian Flores, Chris Grier 2019 Season Wrap Up Press Conference
NOW PLAYING
video

Brian Flores, Chris Grier 2019 Season Wrap Up Press Conference

Head Coach Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier recap the 2019 season.
Patrick Graham Tuesday Press Conference | Dec. 17, 2019
NOW PLAYING
video

Patrick Graham Tuesday Press Conference | Dec. 17, 2019

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham speaks to the media Tuesday morning.
Chad O'Shea Tuesday Press Conference | Dec. 17, 2019
NOW PLAYING
video

Chad O'Shea Tuesday Press Conference | Dec. 17, 2019

Offensive Coordinator Chad O'Shea Speaks to the media.
Brian Flores Friday Press Conference | Week 15
NOW PLAYING
video

Brian Flores Friday Press Conference | Week 15

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores speaks to the media Friday prior tp Sunday's game against the Giants.
Brian Flores Wednesday Press Conference | Week 15
NOW PLAYING
video

Brian Flores Wednesday Press Conference | Week 15

Dolphins Head Coach speaks to the media on Wednesday morning before practice.

Latest Videos

Blake Ferguson NFL Draft Press Conference

Blake Ferguson NFL Draft Press Conference

Curtis Weaver NFL Draft Press Conference

Curtis Weaver NFL Draft Press Conference

Miami Dolphins Select Boise State's Curtis Weaver With No. 164 Pick

Miami Dolphins Select Boise State's Curtis Weaver With No. 164 Pick

Breaking Down North Carolina DE Jason Strowbridge

Breaking Down North Carolina DE Jason Strowbridge

Jason Strowbridge NFL Draft Press Conference

Jason Strowbridge NFL Draft Press Conference

Solomon Kindley NFL Draft Press Conference

Solomon Kindley NFL Draft Press Conference

Daniel Jeremiah Evaluates Georgia Guard Solomon Kindley Selection

Daniel Jeremiah Evaluates Georgia Guard Solomon Kindley Selection

Brandon Jones NFL Draft Press Conference

Brandon Jones NFL Draft Press Conference

Miami Dolphins Select Safety Brandon Jones With No. 70 pick In 2020 NFL Draft

Miami Dolphins Select Safety Brandon Jones With No. 70 pick In 2020 NFL Draft

Raekwon Davis NFL Draft Press Conference

Raekwon Davis NFL Draft Press Conference

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) lines up for a play against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Miami Dolphins Select DL Raekwon Davis With No. 56 Pick In 2020 NFL Draft

Robert Hunt NFL Draft Press Conference

Robert Hunt NFL Draft Press Conference

Miami Dolphins Select OL Robert Hunt With No. 39 Pick In 2020 Draft

Miami Dolphins Select OL Robert Hunt With No. 39 Pick In 2020 Draft

Noah Igbinoghene Interview On Drive Time

Noah Igbinoghene Interview On Drive Time

Austin Jackson Joins Travis Wingfield On Drive Time

Austin Jackson Joins Travis Wingfield On Drive Time

Tua Tagovailoa Exclusive Interview With Travis Wingfield On Drive Time

Tua Tagovailoa Exclusive Interview With Travis Wingfield On Drive Time

Noah Igbinoghen NFL Draft Press Conference

Noah Igbinoghen NFL Draft Press Conference

Austin Jackson NFL Draft Press Conference

Austin Jackson NFL Draft Press Conference

Chris Grier, Brian Flores First Round Press Conference

Chris Grier, Brian Flores First Round Press Conference

Miami Dolphins Select Defensive Back Noah Igbinoghene With No. 30 Pick In 2020 Draft

Miami Dolphins Select Defensive Back Noah Igbinoghene With No. 30 Pick In 2020 Draft

Advertising