AC in the AM: Time To Answer Your Questions

With the Mini-camps and OTAs right in front of us and with so many of the important personnel decisions now behind us, it’s time to tackle your questions and I assure you I won’t let a single one slip through my grasp.@Marty_Party6AC: Don’t strain your neck looking up, but the ceiling on this second-round pick is about as high as it has ever been for a tight end drafted by the Dolphins. I understand there are blocking limitations that must be addressed. But this is a uniquely gifted athlete capable of providing the mismatch in the secondary that the Dolphins have been searching for. If he’s as good as advertised, he will have a prominent role in the game plan every Sunday. I’m especially excited to see him in red zone situations.@Frostyman007AC: I’m going to say better for several reasons. I know the Dolphins are losing 100-plus catches a season from Landry and that can’t be ignored. But with the addition ofand, coupled with a desire to get more people involved in the offense, I actually expect more productivity at wide receiver. Landry is gifted, but on far too many Sundays was relied upon too much, and one player dominating all the stats isn’t necessarily the right path. I look for, for instance, to have his best season.@driggsdefinfanAC: McMillan, I am told, is ahead of schedule on his rehab and the Dolphins are confident he will be 100 percent by training camp. Note: You almost have to consider McMillan a member of this rookie class since he was injured in last summer’s first preseason game. As for Tannehill, he is also good to go and there is no reason to believe he won’t quickly regain the form he exhibited in 2016. I like his chances. Assuming he stays healthy, I truthfully expect him to have his best season.@hermancueva7AC: I certainly expect the top two picks, DBand TEto earn starting jobs as rookies. I also believe third round pick LBhas a chance to start right away or at the very least play in passing situations. Other possibilities? Tight endshould see a lot of action in the two tight end formations and kickerwill get every chance to earn that job. A sleeper? Linebacker, a seventh-round pick, has an intriguing upside and could turn out to be the surprise of this class. As for the offensive line, a lot has to come together, but even with the loss of Mike Pouncey I see enough talent and depth to justify real optimism.@OwlizeeAC: I hate to use the words make or break, but it’s safe to say that it’s imperative for Parker to come up big this season, both from a productivity and a health standpoint. We need to see how he performs over 16 games. We need to see more consistency. We certainly need to see the big plays. You watch Parker, so explosive in practice, and you don’t understand why it doesn’t carry over to games. It’s time for that to happen. This offense could certainly use it.@rbm3313AC: I think four is probably too many. Perhaps there could be three on the 53-man roster and one on the practice squad. A lot has to be sorted out before that decision is made. Right now the Dolphins have more depth there than they’ve had in years, what with a pair of tight ends taken in the draft. A positon of great need now could become a positon of strength. It’s nice to have plenty of options.@MistaC561AC: Just as they did a season ago, the Dolphins will try to use their flexibility as an advantage at linebacker. Translation: Nobody appears set in one specific role. I can tell you this:and Raekwon McMillan will undoubtedly man two of the three positions and I expect third-round pick Jerome Baker to get every shot possible to be the third linebacker in the base defense and certainly on the field in passing situations as well.@chadwilson305AC: You obviously know this secondary. As for the cornerback spot opposite Howard, I’d give a slight edge to Lippett, who really played well in 2016 before his Achilles injury last summer. Either way, both he and Tankersley, I believe, will play a lot. As for safety, I see the Dolphins doing all sorts of things with Jones, McDonald and Fitzpatrick. Each of the three is multi-skilled and could easily play closer to the line of scrimmage. Yes, I see many instances where all three are on the field together.@TrifectedAC: Sure seems so, doesn’t it? With tight end taken care of in the draft and depth at running back solidified byand the fourth-round selection of, there are no longer any major holes. The key, as always, will be. If he plays well and stays healthy, there is no reason this offense can’t have a break out season. I’m looking forward to seeing how Gase utilizes all the moving parts.@issac_bentesAC: I’ve got to admit this is my biggest concern heading into training camp. The most pressing question: Can they make up for the loss of Ndamukong Suh who was so dominant against the run? I’m cautiously optimistic for three reasons: Raekwon McMillan is an outstanding run defender, which is why he was drafted; No. 1 pick Minkah Fitzpatrick has top-tier skills in that area as well and veteran– maybe the best run defender on the team -- is healthy again and will reportedly shift some to the inside. All of that gives this run defense a chance to be improved.@rubeneramirezAC. You can be sure it was. Adam Gase has unyielding faith in Rizzi’s ability to make that decision and rightfully so. Rizzi and his assistant Marwan Maalouf personally checked out every top kicker in the country and if Jason Sanders out of New Mexico is the player they came up with then, given that endorsement alone, I certainly like his chances to succeed.@oklahomatedAC: I’m not going to kid you. It’s certainly been challenging at times. There have been so many head coaches, so much change and not nearly enough success. As I look back on the years, I’m certainly anxious to be reminded again of what it’s like covering a consistent winner, as was the case under Shula. But I see real signs under this group of decision-makers that things are changing for the better, especially after this most recent draft. And that, in so many ways, is what this upcoming season is all about.